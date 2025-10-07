Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $631,000 in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth $96,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Celestica by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $75,691,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $235.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.77. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $261.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

