Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $636,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,250.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SDVY opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.