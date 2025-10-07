Clark & Stuart Inc Sells 567 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Clark & Stuart Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 2.3% of Clark & Stuart Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clark & Stuart Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.77. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

