Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $361,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

