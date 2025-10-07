Sachetta LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Sachetta LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $335.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $335.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.76.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

