iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

