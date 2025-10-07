12,870 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2,086.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $910,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

