Sachetta LLC Purchases 3,788 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. $SRTS

Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Sensus Healthcare worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 122,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Trading Down 0.6%

SRTS stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.38. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.