HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BetterWealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $42.90.
About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
