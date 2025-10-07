Sachetta LLC Has $220,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 102,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.