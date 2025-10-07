RMG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPIB

RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 706,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,597,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of RMG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,608,000 after buying an additional 183,902 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,047 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 864,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 819,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 384,507 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 559,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

