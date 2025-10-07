RMG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Eaton by 41.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 81,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $380.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

