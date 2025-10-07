Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Bought by HMV Wealth Advisors LLC

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,894,000 after buying an additional 220,622 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after acquiring an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,825,000 after acquiring an additional 969,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

