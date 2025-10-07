Exponent, Inc. $EXPO Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10,200.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Exponent by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Exponent by 8,092.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $342,908.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,262.23. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $803,636. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The company had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.