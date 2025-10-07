HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,202 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.16.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
