HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,202 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.