HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.13.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Argus raised their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

