Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 91640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 168,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

