Hardy Reed LLC Buys 39,817 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

