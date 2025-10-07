Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,801 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 0.01.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

