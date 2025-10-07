Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in September

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.00%.The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Recruit will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
