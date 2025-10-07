MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

