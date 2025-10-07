Country Club Bank Buys 4,230 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Country Club Bank raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,471,000 after acquiring an additional 131,927 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 169,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $97.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

