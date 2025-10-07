Country Club Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Country Club Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Country Club Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,020,000 after buying an additional 7,451,591 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,112,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,421,000 after purchasing an additional 138,565 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,513,000 after purchasing an additional 205,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,409,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,337,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after acquiring an additional 411,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $90.42.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

