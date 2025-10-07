Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Purchased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 167,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3627 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

