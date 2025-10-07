Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,218 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of FHI stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The business had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. Zacks Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.