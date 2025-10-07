Defined Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

JBND stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

