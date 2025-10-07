JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 656,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,996,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

