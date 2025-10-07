Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 239.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.08.

Clorox Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of CLX opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.53 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $129.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

