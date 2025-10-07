VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.50% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $132,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $343.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $348.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.33.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.