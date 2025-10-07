Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,193,000 after buying an additional 1,727,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,230,000 after buying an additional 897,944 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700,168 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $74.45.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

