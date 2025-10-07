SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 9,000 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up 5.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.20 and a 200-day moving average of $245.15. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

