JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Holdings Lowered by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 24.8% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $54,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JIRE. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,331.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

