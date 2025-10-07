Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,081,644. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $256.98 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.45 and a 1-year high of $261.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

