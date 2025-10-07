MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE LLY opened at $845.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $735.35 and a 200-day moving average of $765.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

