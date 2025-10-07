Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) & Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) Head to Head Survey

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) and Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Structure Therapeutics has a beta of -1.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Oncology has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and Citius Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Structure Therapeutics N/A -21.31% -20.34% Citius Oncology N/A -51.93% -22.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$122.53 million ($1.05) -27.31 Citius Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Structure Therapeutics and Citius Oncology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Structure Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Citius Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Structure Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Citius Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Structure Therapeutics and Citius Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Structure Therapeutics 1 0 7 1 2.89 Citius Oncology 1 0 2 0 2.33

Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 139.42%. Citius Oncology has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.86%. Given Citius Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citius Oncology is more favorable than Structure Therapeutics.

Summary

Structure Therapeutics beats Citius Oncology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. It is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist for apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF and PPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. Structure Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Citius Oncology

Citius Oncology, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company was founded on March 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

