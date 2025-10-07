Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Bought by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $310.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $310.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

