Franchise Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American Healthcare REIT accounts for 0.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth $3,832,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth $230,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 37.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -186.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $43.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -454.55%.

Several research firms have commented on AHR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Baird R W raised American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

