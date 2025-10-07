Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Decreases By 30.7%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,400 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
S4 Capital Stock Down 3.6%
S4 Capital stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
About S4 Capital
