Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Decreases By 30.7%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,400 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

S4 Capital Stock Down 3.6%

S4 Capital stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

