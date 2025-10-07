PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $60.98.
About PICC Property and Casualty
