Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in September

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

SGAPY opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 430.0%.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

