Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Stock Position Lowered by Woodside Wealth Management LLC

Woodside Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodside Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.