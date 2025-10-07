Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Grows By 50.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of SBFFY stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

About SBM Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.