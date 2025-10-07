iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.24 and last traded at $94.10, with a volume of 45408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 464,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,415,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

