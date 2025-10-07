Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 37,101 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

