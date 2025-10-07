Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 110.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $234.23.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $236.84 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $255.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

