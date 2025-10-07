Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Stake Raised by Pillar Financial Advisors LLC

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,103 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,583,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,535,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

