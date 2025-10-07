iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.65 and last traded at $118.57, with a volume of 15745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.76.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
