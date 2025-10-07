iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.65 and last traded at $118.57, with a volume of 15745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.76.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 143.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.