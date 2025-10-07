Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 157,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. David Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. David Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.