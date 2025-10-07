iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,207.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,955 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,735 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 225.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 512,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 354,975 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 501,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

