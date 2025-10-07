Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Pillar Financial Advisors LLC

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

